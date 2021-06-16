Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 41.9%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MXC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 43,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $18.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62.

In related news, VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,318 shares of company stock worth $77,739 in the last three months. 54.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

