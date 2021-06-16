Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Increases By 71.4%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$10.14 during trading on Wednesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

