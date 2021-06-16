Short Interest in Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Decreases By 44.9%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MCESF remained flat at $$2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

