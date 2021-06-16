Short Interest in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Decreases By 29.4%

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 13th total of 7,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of LB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,391. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

