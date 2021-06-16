Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Increases By 31.1%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the May 13th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. 1,169,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,228. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.