Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Decreases By 34.2%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPOOF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 25,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.41. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 39.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

