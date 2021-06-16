Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Rises By 37.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of HUMRF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hummingbird Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

