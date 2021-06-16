Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 44.1%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hempfusion Wellness stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.