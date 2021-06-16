Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Drops By 44.1%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 13th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hempfusion Wellness stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,983. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile
