Short Interest in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Expands By 65.6%

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

