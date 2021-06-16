Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Increases By 64.2%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 241,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EMLAF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221. Empire has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

