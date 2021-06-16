Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Decreases By 41.3%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

ESSC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. East Stone Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.