Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Decreases By 41.9%

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTF. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 76.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter worth about $744,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

