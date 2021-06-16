Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Grows By 68.5%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 13th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $12.71.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.