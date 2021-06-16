Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 40.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CKNHF remained flat at $$43.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.59. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CKNHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

