Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 34.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CEI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. 352,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,610. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Camber Energy by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 139,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camber Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camber Energy by 297.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Camber Energy by 126.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.