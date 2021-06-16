Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 68.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

NYSE:CII traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,902. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

