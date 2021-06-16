Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 41.0%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.