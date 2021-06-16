Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Drops By 20.0%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 900,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

ABST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 1,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,012. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.49 million, a PE ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

