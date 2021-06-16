Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Increases By 61.1%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 25,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,325 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

