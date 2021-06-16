Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

