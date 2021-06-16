Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,370,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 13th total of 7,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 413,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 213,587 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,218,000. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $701.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark raised Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

