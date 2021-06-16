ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands Sells 1,213 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NOW opened at $505.43 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 673.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.39.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.