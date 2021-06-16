Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,779,000 after buying an additional 1,544,588 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

