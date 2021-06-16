Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 37,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 914,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

