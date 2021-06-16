Serengeti Asset Management LP Takes $585,000 Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Altimeter Growth accounts for approximately 0.3% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Altimeter Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimeter Growth stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. 7,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,542. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

