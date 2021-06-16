Serengeti Asset Management LP Takes $1.99 Million Position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,010. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.