Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

