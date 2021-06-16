Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.54. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

SIGI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. 5,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,176,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

