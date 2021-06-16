Sei Investments Co. Sells 9,614 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Amedisys worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $246.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.26 and a 12-month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203 shares of company stock worth $1,109,248. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

