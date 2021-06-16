Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

