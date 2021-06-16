Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

