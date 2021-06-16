Sei Investments Co. Acquires 50,678 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Medallia worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medallia during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,582. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

