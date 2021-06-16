Scotiabank Reiterates C$41.00 Price Target for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) has been assigned a C$41.00 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$34.63. 255,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.82. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$16.32 and a twelve month high of C$35.11.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

