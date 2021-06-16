Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Up 47.9% in May

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the May 13th total of 139,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SCPS opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09. Scopus BioPharma has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

