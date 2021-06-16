Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 19,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 214,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

In other Scion Tech Growth I news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 25,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

