Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.57

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.57 and last traded at $74.77, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMS. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

