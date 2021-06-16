Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.150-6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.15 billion-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

