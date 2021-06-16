Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

SLB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 565,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,850. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

