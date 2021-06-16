Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $292.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.69. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

