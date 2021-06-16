Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Financial Analysis

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sapiens International and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 1 5 0 2.57 Activision Blizzard 0 1 21 0 2.95

Sapiens International presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Sapiens International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Risk & Volatility

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sapiens International and Activision Blizzard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $382.90 million 3.91 $33.78 million $0.94 29.17 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 9.22 $2.20 billion $3.25 29.53

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Sapiens International. Sapiens International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sapiens International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sapiens International pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Activision Blizzard pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sapiens International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 9.15% 16.69% 8.45% Activision Blizzard 26.95% 18.18% 12.02%

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Sapiens International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for insurance customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens AgentConnect and Sapiens CustomerConnect portals; Sapiens Intelligence, an analytics platform; Sapiens IntelligencePro, a comprehensive BI solution with pre-configured reports, dashboards, and scorecards; and Sapiens Advanced Analytics, which uses AI and Machine Learning to generate actionable insights based on different models across the insurance value chain. In addition, the company offers Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster, Sapiens ReinsurancePro, and Sapiens Reinsurance GO reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, Sapiens ClaimsGo, and Sapiens Connect for workers' compensation. Further, it provides financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Additionally, the company offers tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

