Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.83.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.45. 153,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,740. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.07. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.