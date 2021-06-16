San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMGBY remained flat at $$24.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.01. San Miguel has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

