salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.90 billion-26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.76 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.910-0.920 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.39. 5,079,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.37. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock worth $46,820,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

