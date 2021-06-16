Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

