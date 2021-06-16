Safran’s (SAFRY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Safran stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

