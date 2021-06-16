S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 13th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital stock remained flat at $$8.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.75. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

