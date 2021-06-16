Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $6.39 Million Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV stock opened at $163.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.52. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.