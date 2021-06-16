Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 405,417 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 256,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.57. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.