Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,553 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The ODP were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The ODP by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ODP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after acquiring an additional 410,596 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

