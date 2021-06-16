Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,014 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.90% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $361.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

